Couple charged in death of Fort Dodge newborn

FORT DODGE — A couple is now charged in the death of a newborn baby in Fort Dodge.

According to the Fort Dodge Police Department, a warrant was issued for 24-year-old Taylor Blaha and 31-year-old Brandon Thoma Wednesday and they are both in custody. Both Blaha and Thoma are charged with first-degree murder and Thoma faces an additional charge of abuse of a corpse.

Over the past few weeks, investigators have continued to gather information, speak to witnesses, all while searching multiple locations throughout the Fort Dodge area. Investigators are continuing to follow up on all credible leads and encourage anyone with information to contact the Fort Dodge Police Department.

Webster County Crime Stoppers is also offering a $1,500 reward for information leading to the discovery of the newborn’s body.