County election results from north-central Iowa

County election results of contested races — click on the link of each county to see full county results:

== Cerro Gordo County

– Supervisor District 1

Chris Watts (Republican, incumbent) — 2914

Amanda Ragan (Democrat) — 2903

– Supervisor District 3

Lori Meacham Ginapp (Democrat) — 2280

Don O’Connor (Republican) — 2275

— Treasurer

Nikki Fessler (Republican) — 9566

Peggy Meany (Democrat) — 7042

== Butler County — No contested county-level elections

== Floyd County

– Supervisor District 1

Mark Kuhn (Democrat) — 875

Julius Bryant (Republican) — 708

Douglas Kamm (Independent, incumbent) — 459

– Supervisors District 2

Dennis Keifer (Republican) — 940

Josh Mack (Democrat) — 779

– Supervisors District 3

Jeff Hawbaker (Republican) — 875

James Lundberg (Democrat) — 716

Jason Ryner (Independent) — 320

— Floyd County Public Measure — $556,000 levy for funding Emergency Medical Services for county — 2813 NO, 2622 YES

== Franklin County

– Supervisors District 1

Gary McVicker (Republican, incumbent) — 822

Landon Plagge (Independent) — 375

== Hancock County

– Treasurer

Deborah Engstler (Republican) — 2246

Linda Juhl (Independent) — 2005

– Public Measure — $2.95 million bond issue for restoration, repair and improvements to the county courthouse and the redesign and replacement of the courthouse and law enforcement center parking lot — YES 2268, NO 1868 (55%, fails to reach required 60% threshold for bond issue passage)

== Mitchell County

– Supervisors District 1

Todd Frein (Democrat, incumbent) — 493

Dave Stauffer (Republican) — 401

– Supervisors District 3

Sydney Hartogh (Republican) — 414

Russell Goodale (Independent) — 238

– Treasurer

Shannon Paulus (Democrat, incumbent) — 2743

Karen Hahn-Brown (Republican) — 1476

— Public Measure — Should the Mitchell County Board of Supervisors be decreased from five supervisors to three? — NO 2498, YES 1605

== Winnebago County

– Recorder

Shanna Eastvold (Republican) — 2611

Kris Oswald (Independent) — 1624

– Public Measure — $478,000 levy to fund Emergency Medical Services in the county — YES 2646, NO 1605

== Worth County

– Supervisors District 1

Aaron Stone (Democrat, incumbent) — 526

Dan Gordon (Republican) — 513

– Public Measure — $800,000 levy to fund Emergency Medical Services in the county — YES 1635, NO 1475

== Wright County – No contested county-level office elections

– Public Measure — Shall the Wright County Board of Supervisors be increase from three to five members — YES 2818, NO 1220