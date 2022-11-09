County election results from north-central Iowa
County election results of contested races — click on the link of each county to see full county results:
– Supervisor District 1
Chris Watts (Republican, incumbent) — 2914
Amanda Ragan (Democrat) — 2903
– Supervisor District 3
Lori Meacham Ginapp (Democrat) — 2280
Don O’Connor (Republican) — 2275
— Treasurer
Nikki Fessler (Republican) — 9566
Peggy Meany (Democrat) — 7042
======================================
== Butler County — No contested county-level elections
======================================
== Floyd County
– Supervisor District 1
Mark Kuhn (Democrat) — 875
Julius Bryant (Republican) — 708
Douglas Kamm (Independent, incumbent) — 459
– Supervisors District 2
Dennis Keifer (Republican) — 940
Josh Mack (Democrat) — 779
– Supervisors District 3
Jeff Hawbaker (Republican) — 875
James Lundberg (Democrat) — 716
Jason Ryner (Independent) — 320
— Floyd County Public Measure — $556,000 levy for funding Emergency Medical Services for county — 2813 NO, 2622 YES
======================================
== Franklin County
– Supervisors District 1
Gary McVicker (Republican, incumbent) — 822
Landon Plagge (Independent) — 375
======================================
– Treasurer
Deborah Engstler (Republican) — 2246
Linda Juhl (Independent) — 2005
– Public Measure — $2.95 million bond issue for restoration, repair and improvements to the county courthouse and the redesign and replacement of the courthouse and law enforcement center parking lot — YES 2268, NO 1868 (55%, fails to reach required 60% threshold for bond issue passage)
======================================
== Mitchell County
– Supervisors District 1
Todd Frein (Democrat, incumbent) — 493
Dave Stauffer (Republican) — 401
– Supervisors District 3
Sydney Hartogh (Republican) — 414
Russell Goodale (Independent) — 238
– Treasurer
Shannon Paulus (Democrat, incumbent) — 2743
Karen Hahn-Brown (Republican) — 1476
— Public Measure — Should the Mitchell County Board of Supervisors be decreased from five supervisors to three? — NO 2498, YES 1605
======================================
– Recorder
Shanna Eastvold (Republican) — 2611
Kris Oswald (Independent) — 1624
– Public Measure — $478,000 levy to fund Emergency Medical Services in the county — YES 2646, NO 1605
======================================
== Worth County
– Supervisors District 1
Aaron Stone (Democrat, incumbent) — 526
Dan Gordon (Republican) — 513
– Public Measure — $800,000 levy to fund Emergency Medical Services in the county — YES 1635, NO 1475
======================================
== Wright County – No contested county-level office elections
– Public Measure — Shall the Wright County Board of Supervisors be increase from three to five members — YES 2818, NO 1220