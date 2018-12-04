Council to discuss final readings of fireworks ordinances tonight

MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City tonight is scheduled to hold the final readings of ordinances dealing with consumer-grade fireworks.

The council in their last two regular meetings has approved the first and second readings of ordinances that would allow fireworks to still be used on July 3rd and 4th between 6:00 and 11:00 PM, and that the illegal use of fireworks would allow officers to issue a $250 municipal infraction.

The council both times was split 4-2 on allowing citizens to use fireworks on those two days surrounding Independence Day celebrations. The council at their November 20th meeting passed the final reading of an ordinance restricting temporary outdoor fireworks sales to areas of the city zoned as industrial. The council meets at 7 o’clock tonight in the Mason City Room of the Public Library.