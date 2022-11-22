Could we see a “Brown Thanksgiving” as temperatures warm up?

JOHNSTON — Looks like many spots in Iowa will have a chance for a “Brown Thanksgiving”.

National Weather Service meteorologist Dylan Dobson says the rest of our snow should melt away by Thursday. “So, we’re gonna expect it to warm up here through the week, with the warmest day actually being Wednesday. Highs on Wednesday we’ll be in the low 50s,” he says.

Dobson says Thanksgiving Day will cool off some. “Just a little bit not a whole lot with highs on Thursday being in the mid 40s, and then Friday and also in the mid 40s,” Dobson says. “But then we’ll warm back up through the weekend back into those more seasonal 40s and 50s.”

Most of the state should see good driving conditions. “We might have a few chances for some scattered showers — mainly in eastern and southern Iowa — but other than that it should be fairly quiet for Thanksgiving this year,” he says.

Dobson says the melting of the snow we had helps the temperatures warm up.