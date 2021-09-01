      Weather Alert

Corwith man sentenced to 25 years on sexual abuse charges

Sep 1, 2021 @ 11:12am

CORWITH — A Corwith man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison on sexual abuse charges.

34-year-old Keith Moss was accused of having sexual contact with a victim under the age of 12 twice in March 2019.

After a bench trial held in March,  District Judge Gregg Rosenbladt found him guilty of both charges.

Rosenbladt sentenced Moss on Tuesday to two, 25-year prison sentences to be served concurrently with credit for time served. Moss must serve 70% of his sentence prior to any consideration of parole or work release.

