Corwith man sentenced to 25 years on sexual abuse charges
CORWITH — A Corwith man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison on sexual abuse charges.
34-year-old Keith Moss was accused of having sexual contact with a victim under the age of 12 twice in March 2019.
After a bench trial held in March, District Judge Gregg Rosenbladt found him guilty of both charges.
Rosenbladt sentenced Moss on Tuesday to two, 25-year prison sentences to be served concurrently with credit for time served. Moss must serve 70% of his sentence prior to any consideration of parole or work release.