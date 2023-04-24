KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Corwith man arrested on heft, burglary charges after authorities say DNA match from evidence at the scene

April 24, 2023 11:09AM CDT
CORWITH — The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department says they’ve arrested a Corwith man on theft and burglary charges after being able to connect his DNA to the crimes.

The sheriff’s office says they investigated the report of a burglary in rural Forest City on January 2nd 2021 where more than $10,000 of clothing, electronics and jewelry were stolen. They say they executed a search warrant in rural Hancock County on February 22nd of that year, where items taken from the burglary were located.

The office says after a two-year-long investigation, they arrested 43-year-old Tommy Gretillat and charged him with first-degree theft, third-degree burglary and second-degree criminal mischief.

A criminal complaint filed in Hancock County District Court states that a cigarette butt located on top of the snow at the victim’s property had Gretillat’s DNA on it.

Gretillat is due in court for his preliminary hearing on April 27th. 

