Corwith man accused of sexual abuse

Jun 12, 2020 @ 11:38am

CORWITH — A Corwith man has been arrested on sexual abuse charges.

32-year-old Keith Moss is accused of having sexual contact with abuse involving a victim under the age of 12 with the abuse taking place in March of 2019 in Hancock County. Moss was charged with two counts of second-degree sexual abuse.

Moss was taken into custody on Wednesday. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 18th.

Second-degree sexual abuse is a Class B felony that carries the potential of 25 years in prison on each charge. 

