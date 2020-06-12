Corwith man accused of sexual abuse
CORWITH — A Corwith man has been arrested on sexual abuse charges.
32-year-old Keith Moss is accused of having sexual contact with abuse involving a victim under the age of 12 with the abuse taking place in March of 2019 in Hancock County. Moss was charged with two counts of second-degree sexual abuse.
Moss was taken into custody on Wednesday. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 18th.
Second-degree sexual abuse is a Class B felony that carries the potential of 25 years in prison on each charge.