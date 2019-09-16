Corporate officials confirm Best Buy to close Mason City store in November
MASON CITY — Best Buy is closing their Mason City location in November.
The Twin Cities-based consumer electronics retailer came to Mason City in November 2004, but company spokesman John Vomhof tells KGLO News that they decided not to renew the lease on their building at 440 Indianhead Drive.
Vomhof says it wasn’t an easy decision for the company, but they decided to not move forward with a multi-year lease after a complete study of the situation.
Vomhof says the Mason City location’s last day of business will be November 2nd.
The store employs about 20 full-time workers and several part-time employees. Those employees were notified about the closing on Sunday.