Coronavirus outbreak confirmed at state prison in Fort Dodge, first death confirmed
FORT DODGE —The governor has confirmed there’s a coronavirus outbreak at the state prison in Fort Dodge with one prisoner dead. Nearly 500 inmates and staff have been tested for COVID-19 — and Tuesday, prison officials report 61 inmates and two staff members have the virus.
Governor Reynolds says 600 inmates will be tested today and another 100 staff members will undergo testing Thursday. “It’s just incredibly important for us to get in there, do the testing so we can understand the scope and, to those who’ve been exposed, do the isolation and really take the measures that we need to take to prevent it from spreading throughout the facility,” Reynolds says.
There are 11-hundred prisoners in the facility today. Last Thursday, just ONE inmate and two staff members had confirmed cases of COVID, so there’s been a dramatic increase in the past five days.
The Iowa Department of Corrections said in a news release Tuesday that 71-year-old Ray Allen Vanlengen was diagnosed with COVID-19 before he died Monday at the University of Iowa Hospital. He also had multiple preexisting medical conditions and had been serving up to 100 years in prison for four sexual abuse convictions from Black Hawk County. The earliest he was eligible to be released was January 2039.