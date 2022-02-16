Convicted Mason City drug dealer sentenced to over 17 years in prison
CEDAR RAPIDS — A long-time Mason City drug dealer has been sentenced to over 17 years in prison.
The US Attorney for the Northern District of Iowa’s office says 60-year-old Charleton Maxwell was sentenced last week after a jury found him guilty in July of one count of conspiracy to distribute meth and heroin, two counts of distribution of heroin, and one count of distribution of heroin and meth.
Prosecutors say evidence at trial showed that Maxwell and his son Antione, who is set to be sentenced at a later date, conspired to distribute large quantities of meth and heroin in and around Mason City between January 2018 and October 2020. Both were caught distributing both drugs, with prosecutors saying testimony showed both were involved in a long-term conspiracy involving numerous others to distribute pounds of meth and heroin in the Mason City area.
Federal District Court Judge C. J. Williams sentenced Maxwell to 210 months in prison, to be followed by four years of supervised release.