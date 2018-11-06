Contested county-level races on ballots in Floyd, Hancock, Mitchell, Worth counties

MASON CITY — Besides the County Auditor and County Treasurer races in Cerro Gordo County, there are a handful of contested races for county offices throughout the KGLO listening area:

== In Worth County, the District 1 and District 3 seats on the Board of Supervisors are the only contested races. In District 1, Republican incumbent Merlin Bartz of Grafton is being challenged by Democrat Aaron Stone of Manly. In District 3, incumbent Republican Kenneth Abrams of Northwood faces Democrat Stephen Converse of Northwood.

== In Hancock County, the only contested race is for the two at-large seats on the Board of Supervisors. Four people are on the ballot with incumbent Florence “Sis” Greiman joined on the ballot by fellow Republican Gary Rayhons. The two Democrats on the ballot are former supervisor Ted Hall as well as Donny Schleusner.

== In Floyd County, there are contested races for supervisor and treasurer. Four people are competing for the two at-large seats on the Board of Supervisors, with Republican Douglas Kamm being challenged by Democrats Stewart Dalton and Roy Schwickerath, as well as independent Michael Staudt. In the Treasurer race, incumbent Democrat Frank Rottinghaus is being challenged by independent Todd Schriever.

== In Mitchell County, there are contested races for the two Board of Supervisors seats as well as Treasurer. In District 1, incumbent Joel Voaklander was defeated in the Republican primary by Al Winters, but Voaklander is on the ballot as an independent candidate. Ken Boehmer is also on the ballot as an independent, along with Democratic primary winner Barbara Francis. In District 3, Republican incumbent Steven Smolik is being challenged by Rita Dvorak. In the Treasurer race, Democrat incumbent Shannon Paulus faces Republican Susan Ellison.

There are no contested major county-level elections in Butler, Franklin, Winnebago, Wright counties.