Contempt charge against reporter dropped in ‘Bachelor’ case

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (AP) — A contempt charge has been dismissed against a former Iowa television reporter who was accused of violating a judge’s order last year not to take courtroom video of “The Bachelor” star Chris Soules.

A judge dropped the charge against former KWWL reporter Elizabeth Amanieh on Thursday.

KWWL published video of Soules’ April 2017 court appearance that Amanieh shot on her cellphone. Prosecutors said a judge had told Amanieh she wouldn’t allow video of the hearing and only photos would be permitted.

The video of Soules was taken after he’d been arrested for a crash that killed Kenneth Mosher. Police say Soules rear-ended Mosher’s tractor and left the scene. Soules has pleaded not guilty.