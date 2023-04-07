KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Construction season starting in Mason City next week, several roads partially or fully closed

April 7, 2023 11:27AM CDT
MASON CITY — Motorists around Mason City will have to make their way around several streets that will be closed starting next week. Starting on Monday:

 

== The 400 block of North Jackson will be closed for sanitary sewer repairs

 

== Winnebago Way — motorists will alternate along that street due to a water valve replacement project

 

== On State Street and Connecticut Avenue — motorists will alternate in that area due to road repairs

 

On Tuesday:

 

== 1st Street Northwest and North Taylor Avenue — that road will be closed due to sanitary sewer repairs

 

The closures are anticipated to last about a week Motorists are asked to avoid those areas, and if you must travel near the construction zones, please use extra caution.

