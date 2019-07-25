Construction on schedule for Mason City downtown multi-purpose arena
MASON CITY — Construction is on schedule for the multi-purpose arena that’s part of the River City Renaissance project as the City Council this week approved the final bid package for the facility.
Mike Kuntz of ICON Architectural Group, the Grand Forks North Dakota-based company overseeing the project, says they spent some considerable time this week with the contractors at the work site reviewing the progress that’s been made. Kuntz calls it an amazing job that they’ve done in the last several months. “We’ve come a long ways, we’ve got a long ways to go yet, but we’re really set up well to execute over the next few months. The roof is on now, so four days of weather or rain won’t slow us down. The next big deadline is August 5th for them, we want to start the ice floor, so a lot of the overhead work and things like that are happening now to kind of clear the path so we can put the ice floor tubing in and concrete and such. Things are looking good.”
Kuntz says getting the roof on the arena structure was a key to progressing forward with the project, including the construction of the ice floor. “We wanted the roof on because we don’t get the rains through the building or wash out their tubing or insulation or concrete if we have concrete poured.” He says now that the roof is on, some of the windows can be open but not cause an issue with the floor construction.
The final bid package deals with the renovations of space in Southbridge Mall being converted to offices for Mason City Youth Hockey, the North Iowa Bulls, the North Iowa Figure Skating Club and the city’s Recreation Department. Henkel Construction of Mason City was the low bidder at just over $1-and-a-half million.
City Administrator Aaron Burnett says he doesn’t foresee any issues between Henkel and Dean Snyder Construction of Clear Lake, who is doing most of the other construction for the arena. “This is not going to be an issue with the different locations. I think the two will be able to work side-by-side and we’ll have the sufficient area that they don’t step on each others toes. I’m just glad to get another local business involved.”
The council approved the contract at their meeting on Tuesday night.