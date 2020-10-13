Construction of Cerro Gordo County engineering building continues
MASON CITY — Work continues on Cerro Gordo County’s new engineering department facility on property near the county’s law enforcement center, according to county engineer Brandon Billings.
He says, “Out at the building, the masons are making good progress on the blocks. There’s a couple of little hangups on materials that are being hard to find, so that’s slowed it down a little bit, but it’s not too bad out there. The framers should be in this week at some point to get the metal studs up in the office so we can start getting networking and electrical. They are starting to hang metal in the garage area. It will look like a building in the near future.”
Billings hopes the building can be completed by the end of the year. “That completion date hopefully will be by the end of December as long as some of these materials that are kind of on hold because of production issues can get in here on time.”
Billings gave an update on the building construction during today’s meeting of the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors.
Henkel Construction of Mason City had the winning bid on the project at $3.348 million.