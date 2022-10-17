Congresswoman Hinson hospitalized for kidney infection

MARION — Republican Congresswoman Ashley Hinson of Marion has been hospitalized for treatment of a kidney infection.

Jimmy Peacock, Hinson’s chief of staff released a statement this morning, announcing Hinson was admitted to a Cedar Rapids hospital Sunday evening. Peacock said Hinson appreciates “all of the prayers and well wishes” and “is looking forward to being back on the road soon,” but did not give a time frame for her doctor’s treatment plan.

Hinson, who is 39, was first elected to the U.S. House in 2020 and is running for reelection in Iowa’s new second congressional district.

Hinson and Liz Mathis of Hiawatha — the Democratic candidate in Iowa’s second congressional district — debated last week on KCRG TV, where they both have worked in the past. They are scheduled to debate tomorrow night on Iowa PBS, but there’s no word on the status of that program.

Mathis posted a statement on Twitter, saying she’s sorry to learn of Congresswoman Hinson’s hospitalization and Mathis wished Hinson a speedy recovery from her illness.