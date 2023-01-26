KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Congressman Adam Schiff Joins Crowded California Senate Race

January 26, 2023 11:34AM CST
Share
Congressman Adam Schiff Joins Crowded California Senate Race

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff, who rose to national prominence as the lead prosecutor in President Donald Trump’s first impeachment trial, is entering the 2024 California U.S. Senate race.

Schiff made the announcement in a statement, saying “We need a fighter in the U.S. Senate who has been at the center of the struggle for our democracy and our economy.”

The safely Democratic seat is now held by Sen. Dianne Feinstein – at 89 the oldest member of Congress – who has not said if she will seek another term.

Schiff joins what is expected to be a crowded field that already includes Democratic Rep. Katie Porter.

For the latest

Trending

1

Nora Springs woman sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to sexual abuse
2

Northwood woman pleads not guilty to vehicular homicide, child endangerment resulting in death after July crash
3

Former Mason City fast food worker sentenced to probation for theft
4

Suspended sentence for Mason City man who pleaded guilty to theft
5

Mason City man's kidnapping trial rescheduled for March