Compsenation Board recommends 2.75% increase in Cerro Gordo County elected officials salaries

MASON CITY — The Cerro Gordo County Compensation Board is recommending a two-and-three-quarters percent pay raise for the county’s elected officials in the next fiscal year. The board met earlier this week to make the decision on the pay for the county supervisor, county attorney, sheriff, auditor, recorder and treasurer positions.

If approved:

== Supervisor pay would increase to $53, 902

== Sheriff Kevin Pals would see a salary increase to $106,113

== County Attorney Carlyle Dalen’s pay would go up to $126,767

== County Treasurer Patricia Wright, County Recorder Colleen Pearce, and County Auditor Adam Wedmore would each see their salary increase to $78,115.

It’s up to the supervisors to either accept the Compensation Board’s recommendations or approve a lower percentage of a raise. The supervisors are not allowed by law to approve anything higher than the board’s recommendation, but they can freeze or cut their own pay. The supervisors decided to freeze their own pay for the current fiscal year.