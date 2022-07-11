      Weather Alert

Composer Behind James Bond Theme Dies At 94

Jul 11, 2022 @ 12:51pm

LONDON (AP) – British composer Monty Norman of James Bond theme tune fame has died at the age of 94.

A statement on Norman’s official website said he died Monday after a short illness.

Norman was hired by producer Albert “Cubby” Broccoli to compose a theme for the first James Bond film, “Dr. No,” released in 1962.

He drew on a piece he had written for a proposed stage musical, shifting the key riff from sitar to electric guitar.

Producers hired composer John Barry to rearrange the theme, and Barry was widely assumed to have written it – to Norman’s chagrin.

Norman successfully sued the Sunday Times newspaper for libel over a 1997 article asserting the theme was composed by Barry.




