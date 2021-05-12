Competency hearing set for Mason City man accused of shooting at another passenger in vehicle
MASON CITY — A competency hearing has been scheduled for a Mason City man arrested in April after a shooting incident last summer.
20-year-old Donavan Ward was charged with reckless use of a firearm causing serious injury as well as carrying weapons after an August 8th incident where he’s accused of possessing and discharging a 9 millimeter handgun at another passenger in the vehicle he was in during an argument. The passenger was struck in the legs and required hospitalization. Ward was arrested on April 14th and also faces charges of failure to appear in court and a probation violation.
Ward was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Cerro Gordo County District Court, but his attorney filed a motion last week that Ward should undergo a competency evaluation, stating in court documents that Ward has made statements that raise concern about his mental stability and his appreciation of the charges.
District Judge Colleen Weiland has set May 18th as the date for a hearing on the matter. Ward remains in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on a total of $53,600 bond.