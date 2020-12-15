Compensation Board recommends 2.75% pay raises for Cerro Gordo County elected officials
MASON CITY — The Cerro Gordo County Compensation Board on Monday by a six-to-one vote approved a recommendation that the county’s elected officials should get a two-and-three-quarters percent pay raise in the next fiscal year starting in July. It would be equal to what the board has recommended the last two years.
Board member Tim LaPointe was the lone dissenter on the final vote, saying he wanted to see a four-percent raise for the county’s auditor, treasurer, recorder, sheriff, county attorney, and board of supervisors. “The county, the budget is strong despite the pandemic. I’ve always said, why don’t we reward our hard-working workers here in Cerro Gordo County when we have the funds to do so. I think last year, this chart here proves we underfunded them dramatically.”
LaPointe says when compared to other counties of Cerro Gordo’s size, it’s disappointing that the raise percentages have been in his mind lower. He says looking at the percentage change, aside from Jasper County, Cerro Gordo County had the second lowest change. “It’s a percentage increase. When you give a raise, does your employee care how much it is or what the percentage is? They want to know what the percentage raise is and how it compared to last year, and if you give them less than last year, it’s offensive.”
Board member Jim Finstad says he doesn’t think the percentages of raises should be higher for elected officials when compared to the other employees in their offices. “I don’t like giving a raise higher than the rest of the employees are getting who are underneath them. I know when I talked to the sheriff, that’s kind of how he feels. It’s the job he was elected to do it, he knows what the pay is going into it, and he keeps doing it because he knows what that pay is, and he’s happy with whatever we give him.”
Board member Nicole Rognes says her motion for a 2.75% raise isn’t predicated on a similar raise for the county’s union members but also for peer groups. She says after getting through the last nine months of the pandemic it’s hard to envision what might happen with county finances in the future. “I think it’s the prudent things for us to keep things in line with something that is not making a swing, that we’re going to bring more than four percent because we have a strong year this year, and then going backwards with something in lean years. I think the 2.75% is just a very fair rate. I don’t think the union would agree to it if it were not. It’s a good number, but if you look at the numbers here, appropriate.”
It’s now up to the County Board of Supervisors to accept the Compensation Board’s recommendations or approve a lower percentage of a raise. The supervisors are not allowed by law to approve anything higher than the board’s recommendation, but they can freeze or cut their own pay. The supervisors for the last five fiscal years have frozen their own pay while accepting the Compensation Board’s other recommendations.