Company officials cancel this year’s Winnebago Grand National Rally in Forest City
FOREST CITY — The Winnebago Grand National Rally in Forest City scheduled for July 13th through the 17th has been cancelled in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Winnebago vice president and general manager Bruce Hazelton says the health and safety of motorhome owners, employees, vendors and exhibitors was the top priority in their decision-making process, and with the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic, they made the decision to not hold this year’s Grand National Rally.
The annual gathering of Winnebago motorhome owners typically takes place in mid-July on the company’s 87-acre campground next to their manufacturing campus in Forest City, drawing around 1000 units and their owners for a week of learning, fun and camaraderie.
The company says many guests attending the rally typically schedule service work during the time of the rally, and the company’s factory service center will continue to accommodate guests at its facilities with extra safety precautions in place.