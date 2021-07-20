Community Health Center offers $250 weekly drawing for those who get COVID-19 vaccine
MASON CITY — The Community Health Center in Mason City is now offering a weekly prize to one lucky person who gets the COVID-19 vaccination.
The $250 weekly contest is being offered as an incentive by the Community Health Center to get the vaccination. They say they’ve partnered with the Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health and the Cerro Gordo County Free Health Care Clinic to encourage unvaccinated residents ages 12 and over to get the vaccine to protect their families and get vaccinated before the dangerous “Delta” variant surges in the area.
After getting vaccinated at their location at 404 North Federal, participants will be entered into a drawing that will be held each Thursday at 5:00 PM at the Mason City Community Health Center with the winner getting $250 in cash. Participants will be entered into the drawing after both their first and second injections.
The first drawing takes place this Thursday.