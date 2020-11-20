Community Health Center moving COVID test site
MASON CITY — The Community Health Center of Mason City is moving their rapid COVID-19 testing to a new location.
Starting on Monday, the new testing location will be at 1425 South Federal, which will allow staff to work indoors during the winter months by having vehicles pull into the facility from 15th Southeast.
Testing will be available Monday through Friday from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM by appointment only, and to schedule an appointment call 641-450-0601.
The test site will be closed on Thursday and Friday next week in observance of Thanksgiving.