Commission hopes to establish legal clinic in Iowa VA facility

DES MOINES — A state commission has been examining barriers that pose problems for low and moderate-income Iowans in the civil justice system.

Criminal cases are not heard in civil courts. Instead, lawsuits over things like property disputes and unpaid wages are handled in civil court.

The Iowa Access to Justice Commission has released its 2018 report. It notes as many as a million low and moderate income Iowans confronted with a legal matter cannot afford a lawyer and it lists ways to connect those Iowans with a lawyer who will volunteer their time or charge reduced rates.

The Commission hopes to find a way to establish a legal clinic in at least one Veterans Administration medical facility in Iowa. Iowa is one of only nine states that does not have a legal clinic at a VA hospital or clinic.

The Veterans Administration operations 23 hospitals, clinics and health care centers in Iowa.