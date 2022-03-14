Commercial air service situation among topics today for Mason City Airport Commission
MASON CITY — Finding a new commercial air carrier to serve the Mason City Municipal Airport will be among the items discussed by the Mason City Airport Commission at their regularly scheduled monthly meeting this afternoon.
SkyWest Airlines announced last week that they were intending to pull their United Express service out of Mason City and 28 other communities they serve, filing a 90-day notice of intent to discontinue with the United States Department of Transportation.
The USDOT on Friday issued an order prohibiting SkyWest from terminating service until a replacement air carrier begins full Essential Air Service at each community, and that interested air carriers should submit their proposals, with or without subsidy, no later than April 11th. If the USDOT does not secure another air carrier to provide service under the EAS program, SkyWest would be prohibited from terminating service through July 8th, and for additional 30-day periods as necessary, or until the date on which another air carrier begins serving the community.
A copy of that USDOT order may be found by clicking here
The Mason City Airport Commission meets at 4 o’clock this afternoon on the second floor of the terminal building.