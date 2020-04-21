Columbus Junction pork plant reopens after outbreak
COLUMBUS JUNCTION, Iowa (AP) – One Iowa pork plant at the center of a major coronavirus outbreak reopened Tuesday.
Tyson Foods resumed limited operations at its pork processing plant in Columbus Junction, where more than 200 workers have become infected and at least two have died.
The plant, which has about 1,400 employees, had been shut down for two weeks after reporting the outbreak. Gov. Kim Reynolds sent more than 1,000 tests to the area last week.
Tyson declined to release the number of employees who tested positive. But the Louisa County health department said last week that 148 infections were tied to the plant. In recent days, the governor’s office has reported more than 100 additional cases.