Colorado man dead after Franklin County fatal accident

SHEFFIELD — A Colorado man is dead after a two-vehicle accident in Franklin County early Saturday morning.

The Iowa State Patrol says the accident took place at the intersection of US Highway 65 and 190th Street between Sheffield and Hampton when an eastbound vehicle driven by 34-year-old Adam Booker of Arvada Colorado ran the stop sign on 190th Street, broadsiding a vehicle traveling southbound on US 65 driven by 26-year-old Spencer Brinkman of Latimer. Booker’s vehicle entered a farm field and started on fire, while Brinkman’s vehicle entered the east ditch.

Booker was pronounced dead at the scene, while Brinkman was transported to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City. The State Patrol says the accident remains under investigation.