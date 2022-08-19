College students should seek help for mental health

CLEAR LAKE — About a third of college students surveyed say they’ve been diagnosed with a mental health condition, or say they were diagnosed with anxiety and/or depression.

Dr. Kristin Avery of the MercyOne Clear Lake Pediatric and Adolescent Care Clinic says students who have problems should try to address them right away, especially if you are a freshman who is away from home for the first time. “It’s good to kind of recognize symptoms of being anxious or being depressed after moving, and noticing if those things start to affect your relationships with other people, or it’s affecting your sleep or your grades, and if you are noticing that is happening to prioritize that sooner rather than later, trying to get in to maybe see a therapist or getting in with a doctor at student health to talk about if there’s anything different that needs to be done.”

Avery says even some simple solutions can help you out. “I think learning about what works for you to relax, so coming up with some relaxation techniques, learning how much sleep you need in order to be kind of your best self is important as well.”

Avery says schools are trying to do a better job of helping to address the mental health of students. “There’s just more knowledge about all of that, and it’s more talked about now which is great for people who feel left alone in that and can advocate for themselves, but it is a hard topic for people that I think just making sure that your taking good care of yourself is very important.”

Avery says students should look up your school’s mental health resources in advance, and remember that they can also call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline anytime by dialing 9-8-8.