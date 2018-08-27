Closing arguments set in Bowers murder trial

MASON CITY — Closing arguments are scheduled for this morning in the Braedon Bowers murder trial.

The 21-year-old Bowers is accused of stabbing 23-year-old Wraymond Todd during an incident at Bowers’ mother’s home at 325 West State Street in Mason City on May 30th of last year. Todd died five days later while being treated at Mercy-North Iowa in Mason City. Bowers is claiming self-defense.

The defense rested its case on Friday afternoon. Closing arguments are scheduled to start at 9 o’clock this morning.

If convicted of first-degree murder, Bowers would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the opportunity for parole. Bowers could also be found guilty of a lesser charge.