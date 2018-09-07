Closing arguments scheduled for today in Mason City man’s manslaughter trial in Illinois

OTTAWA ILLINOIS — Closing arguments are scheduled for today in the case of a Mason City man charged with involuntary manslaughter in Illinois.

43-year-old Mason Shannon and 22-year-old Joseph Brewer were charged in the death of 32-year-old Michael Castelli. Shannon and Brewer are accused of putting Castelli in a choke hold during a fight on July 20th of last year on the grounds of a commercial plant grower just northeast of Ottawa Illinois.

The prosecution rested their case on Wednesday after calling witnesses in trying to show that Shannon used too much force in restraining Castelli with a pathologist testifying that Castelli died from asphyxiation, but Shannon’s defense attorney has contended Castelli died from a pre-existing heart condition and drug use. An autopsy showed Castelli had psychedelic mushrooms, marijuana and alcohol in his system.

The Times of Ottawa reports that Shannon testified on Thursday that he “went through 20 minutes of hell” struggling with Castelli before putting his arms around Castelli’s neck for a few moments to subdue him. Shannon admitted that he was rough when he first put on the hold, and Castelli was still conscious when he released him. On cross-examination, Shannon said he only restrained Castelli to protect the safety of everyone else there.

Closing arguments will be held today, with Shannon opting to have a judge decide his fate instead of a jury. If convicted of involuntary manslaughter, he’d face up to five years in prison.