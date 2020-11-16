Clear Lake council tonight considers second reading of ordinance establishing Sunset School Urban Revitalization Plan
CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake City Council tonight will consider the second reading of an ordinance establishing the Sunset School Urban Revitalization Area. The council two weeks ago approved the Sunset School Urban Revitalization Plan, which would enable the city to possibly offer incentives in the future to develop the old elementary school property, which was sold to Dolly James LLC of Cedar Falls in 2018.
Mayor Nelson Crabb says establishing the area and plan will help foster an opportunity for an economic development incentive once a proposal to redevelop is made. “We don’t have a specific proposal for this area as of yet, but a plan to abate up to 80% of the taxable value of that property up to five years. Assuming that if this is a building development group, that there would be some sort of housing that would be there.”
At the council’s November 2nd meeting, a handful of property owners in the Sunset School area raised questions about how the area would be redeveloped and impact their neighborhood. Crabb says any housing development would have to go through city review prior to construction starting. “That has to go through the Planning & Zoning Commission, and we have no rezoning proposal for that. Back up a step here, that is zoned now ‘public’, if housing does come in there, then that will have to change from public to residential or multi-residential, but none of that has come before us at this time.”
The council meets tonight at 6 o’clock at City Hall.