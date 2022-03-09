Clear Lake’s property tax rate for Fiscal Year 2023 to remain steady (AUDIO)
CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake City Council this week adopted a preliminary budget and set a public hearing for later this month to approve the Fiscal Year 2023 budget.
City Administrator Scott Flory says the proposed budget will spend about $19.4 million and is one of the largest budgets under his tenure. “I tell people frequently, and I think they get a little lost in some of this, but the city government is not a ‘mom and pop’ operation. This is a $20 million a year business. In this case, we have $10.5 million of our budget directed towards operations and maintenance, we have about $8 million going toward capital, and close to $1 million for debt service.”
Flory says the city remains in a very strong financial position. “We’ll have a general fund reserve projected at the end of the Fiscal Year ‘23 budget of almost $6 million. That’s roughly 64% of our general fund’s operating budget. Kind of a standard rule of thumb there is that you want to be at 25-30%, we’re at 64%. That’s definitely a very healthy position to be in. It’s a conservative position, but in times like we’re in now with the economy, that’s a good place to be.”
Flory says for the seventh consecutive fiscal year, the city’s proposed tax rate has either declined or remained constant. “Because of the rollback on residential property, people will see a reduction overall in the amount of property taxes that they will pay for the city government portion for services. For example, on a tax bill for a home with an assessed value of $200,000, if you factor in the Homestead Credit, you’ll see a $45 reduction for that particular situation in Clear Lake with the city portion of the property taxes.”
The public hearing on the Fiscal Year 2023 budget will be held at the council’s March 21st meeting.
