Clear Lake’s police chief attends final City Council meeting

CLEAR LAKE — Clear Lake’s outgoing police chief attended his last City Council meeting last night. Pete Roth recently accepted the position of police chief in the Des Moines suburb of Windsor Heights. Roth was hired in July 2015 by the council and began his duties the next month.

Roth thanked the council for the eight years of being able to work for the City of Clear Lake. “Words cannot express my sincere gratitude for the experience, the support, and the opportunity to serve this community as your police chief. I’ve been extremely fortunate to work with some awesome people while employed here. The staff at the PD all participated in making the department what it is today, and I’m very confident that they will be continue to provide excellent public safety service into the future.”

Mayor Nelson Crabb told Roth that he would be missed by the community. “This department organizationally is a great deal better than before you came, and I certainly appreciate that. There is a chain of command that we can see and use, and it has been effective.”

The council last night also approved the appointment of Captain Mike Colby to be the interim police chief, which includes a 15% pay increase while serving in that position. Roth’s last day with the department is May 9th.