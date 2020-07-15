Clear Lake’s mayor says COVID-19 spike in Cerro Gordo County is concerning (AUDIO)
CLEAR LAKE — Clear Lake’s mayor says the recent surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in Cerro Gordo County does concern him.
Nelson Crabb says the numbers of cases in the 18-40 age group show the possibility of coronavirus spread through larger group activities, including groups of boats on the lake. “They all like traditionally to gather, it used to be in the Farmer’s Beach area, now it’s kind of switched down off of the State Park area, in which the boats all kind of gather together, sometimes tie up together, and that’s not with COVID-19 on a rampage, that’s not the healthiest way to socialize, and we all know that.”
Crabb says at City Hall, employees are utilizing the best practices possible in dealing with coronavirus. “We here at City Hall, staff has masks on whenever we come in contact with each other, the police station as well. We are asking people when they come to City Hall to make sure no more than two are in here at any one time. We have shields in front of the folks here at the front desk to protect them. Then we have kind of one-way traffic going through. You come in one door and go out the other.”
Crabb encourages people to do things like wearing a mask when out in public. “That sure is a recommendation by all of us. When you are out in public, and in groups, be it out on the water, be it in a building, or wherever, we simply have to be careful. I’m hearing now some names that I’m quite familiar with that have come down being positive, and you wonder how and where did these contacts come from.”
Crabb made his comments on the “Ask the Mayor” program earlier today on AM-1300 KGLO. Listen back to the program via the audio player below