Clear Lake’s mayor celebrates opening of new hotel (AUDIO)
CLEAR LAKE — Clear Lake’s new hotel is open. The Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott had a soft opening on Friday. The 84-room hotel also includes a 5400 square foot conference center for meetings and gatherings of up to 450 people.
The Clear Lake City Council last week took a tour of the facility prior to its opening. Mayor Nelson Crabb says he was impressed with the events center space. “That will hold 450 people. I was quite surprised when I walked in there as to how big it really was. That will be a great place for events to be held.”
Crabb says all indications are that the hotel has done well since its opening last weekend. “I talked to the person at the desk yesterday and asked how it was going. She said it was good, they’ve had walk-ins, they’ve had people come online to do it, and so far without a lot of marketing to that at this point in time, she said it’s gone very, very well.”
Crabb says with the hotel open, he expects the Courtway Park subdivision that’s northeast of the intersection of Interstate 35, US Highway 18 and State Highway 122 to continue growing. “That whole area I think is going to see a lot of growth over time here. The Old Dominion building is up and going, and that’s a $5 million investment there. That’s on the northeast side of that Courtway Park area. River Bend Investment and Development has put up four retail stores. I’m not quite sure yet what is planned to go in there. All of that is complete despite the slowness of supply chains.”
Crabb made his comments on the “Ask the Mayor” program earlier today on AM-1300 KGLO. Listen back to the program by heading to the audio player below