Clear Lake’s Earth Day big event won’t happen this weekend, but you can still do things to participate
CLEAR LAKE — Clear Lake’s Earth Day activities were supposed to be held this weekend, but the COVID-19 pandemic has altered the event’s plans.
Earth Day Committee member Jan Lovell says one of the popular events, the 5K/10K, has switched to a virtual event. “So essentially that means each runner can choose when and where to run anytime between now and Sunday at midnight. It can even be on your treadmill. A portion of the funds are going to a really wonderful organization. It’s a new organization, the North Iowa chapter of Ainsley’s Angels.”
Lovell encourages people to get outside and use the parks and trails that are open. “Check to see that the site you are going to is open. Our state parks are open during the day, and our county conservation areas are open during the day. Be sure to socially distance yourself six feet apart. Prepare for limited access to restrooms, most of those facilities are not open. Do bring hand sanitizer and use it often. Bring your own water bottle. This isn’t the time to be sharing water bottles or using drinking fountains for sure.”
Lovell says another big event has involved large groups going out and picking up trash, which she says they are encouraging people to do as individuals. “Clear Lake will be having a more formal kickoff later when it is safe to do as groups, but in the meantime, some individuals are going out and choosing their favorite areas, as long as they are separated, doing the social distance separating, wearing gloves, going on your own or just with one or two other individuals. In Clear Lake you can register online for this still.
For more information head to earthdayclearlake.org