Clear Lake’s 4th of July celebration a success after being cancelled in 2020
CLEAR LAKE — After a year hiatus, the Clear Lake 4th of July celebration is being called a huge success.
Chamber of Commerce CEO Stacy Doughan says this year’s event saw record breaking attendance and revenue. “When you look at revenues, it’s up somewhere in the neighborhood of 25%. I would correlate that to the number of people that we saw.”
Doughan says countless numbers of people commented about missing the event in 2020. “After waiting for the return of Clear Lake’s 4th of July celebration for two years, we were thrilled to see Evans United roll into town. It was clear from beginning to end people were ready to celebrate. I heard repeatedly throughout the week from Clear Lakers ‘I have never seen so many people here over the 4th’. This year’s event proves that absence does make the heart grow fonder. Missing 2020’s event made every moment this past week just a little sweeter, and I know it made me appreciate how incredibly grateful we are to call Clear Lake home.”
Doughan thanks donors who make Clear Lake’s fireworks celebration one of the best in the nation. “The IGNITE Committee who along with the generous fireworks donors made the future of our beloved fireworks show solid into the near future. Without the effort of that IGNITE Committee, we wouldn’t be putting on the excellent show that we are today — the fireworks committee for the best fireworks displays in the country — CNN even said so.”
The Clear Lake 4th of July celebration in 2020 had to be cancelled due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.