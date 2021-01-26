      Weather Alert

Clear Lake woman sentenced to probation after being given deferred judgment for burgulary

Jan 26, 2021 @ 12:06pm

CLEAR LAKE — One of two people accused of burglary in Clear Lake in September has pleaded guilty and been given a deferred judgment.

41-year-old Jessica Geitzenauer and 32-year-old David Powell were taken into custody on October 4th after being accused of a September 25th burglary of a Clear Lake residence where they allegedly kicked in the door of a residence and stole a number of items, including a television. Both were charged with third-degree burglary, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison, and fifth-degree criminal mischief, an aggravated misdemeanor.

Geitzenauer recently pleaded guilty to the charges as part of a plea agreement and was given a deferred judgment and was sentenced to five years probation.

Powell pleaded guilty to the charges back in November with prosecutors recommending a fully suspended sentence, two years probation and restitution when he’s sentenced on February 3rd.

