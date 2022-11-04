KGLO News Logo

Clear Lake woman pleads not guilty to stealing & cashing checks from apartment

November 4, 2022 10:38AM CDT
Clear Lake woman pleads not guilty to stealing & cashing checks from apartment

CLEAR LAKE — A Clear Lake woman accused of using a master key while a manager at an apartment complex to burglarize an apartment has pleaded not guilty.

A criminal complaint states 40-year-old Cassie Miller used the key to access an apartment without the tenant’s permission and stole a checkbook. On August 9th, Miller allegedly issued herself one of the stolen checks, signed the victim’s name and cashed the check at her own bank for $400.

Miller has been charged with third-degree burglary, possession of burglars tools, two counts of forgery, and fourth-degree theft.

She entered a written plea of not guilty earlier this week in Cerro Gordo County District Court. Her trial is scheduled to start on January 24th. 

