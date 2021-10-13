Clear Lake woman jailed on drug charges
CLEAR LAKE — A Clear Lake woman is under arrest after being accused of intending to sell methamphetamine.
59-year-old Denise Back was arrested this week on a warrant as part of a drug investigation. A criminal complaint states that as part of a search warrant executed at Back’s apartment on August 19th, police officers found a 38-caliber handgun, more than 20 grams of meth, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, a digital scale and drug packaging.
When an arrest warrant was executed this past Friday, Back was found at her apartment where police saw a marijuana cigarette sitting out on a table.
Back was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance, a controlled substance violation and being a person ineligible of possession of dangerous weapons.
Back is being held in jail on a total of $33,000 bond. She’s due in court for a preliminary hearing on October 22nd.