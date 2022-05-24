Clear Lake woman given suspended sentence on drug charges
CLEAR LAKE — It’s a suspended prison sentence and probation for a Clear Lake woman accused of intending to sell methamphetamine.
60-year-old Denise Back was arrested in October on a warrant as part of a drug investigation. A criminal complaint states that as part of a search warrant executed at Back’s apartment on August 19th, police officers found a 38-caliber handgun, more than 20 grams of meth, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, a digital scale and drug packaging. When an arrest warrant was executed, Back was found at her apartment where police saw a marijuana cigarette sitting out on a table.
Back was charged with possession of a controlled substance, a controlled substance violation and being a person ineligible of possession of dangerous weapons. She pleaded guilty to possession of meth with the intent to deliver and possession of marijuana third or subsequent offense.
Back was sentenced on Monday by District Judge James Drew to a five-year suspended prison sentence and was placed on five years probation.