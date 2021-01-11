      Weather Alert

Clear Lake woman dies from injuries sustained in February accident

Jan 11, 2021 @ 10:59am
Brandi Pals (Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home)

CLEAR LAKE — A Clear Lake woman involved in a bus versus car accident last February has died from her injuries.

On February 12th, the Iowa State Patrol was called to the intersection of South 8th Street and 27th Avenue South in Clear Lake when a shuttle bus driven by 69-year-old Melferd Torkelson failed to obey a stop sign at the intersection, striking the side of a car driven by 19-year-old Brandi Pals.

Pals was taken to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City and was later transported to the Mayo Clinic hospitals in Rochester.

An obituary on the Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home in Hampton’s website says that Pals died on Thursday in Rochester. 

