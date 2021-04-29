Clear Lake wins three tourism awards
CLEAR LAKE — Clear Lake was recognized with three awards this week from the Iowa Tourism Office.
Clear Lake won the “Outstanding Community” award, standing strong with the motto “Together We Rise” as the community banded together during a challenging year to support one another and the business community.
Clear Lake also received the “Outstanding Niche Marketing Initiative” award for the “Be A Tourist In Your Own Backyard” campaign. With travel not being advised during the early months of the pandemic, the Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce shifted their tourism marketing plan to focus on the north-central Iowa area by encouraging locals to see the community through the eyes of a visitor.
Chamber of Commerce member Larch Pine Inn Bed & Breakfast took the award for “Outstanding Lodging Property”. Already named one of Iowa’s “Top Ten Cozy Bed & Breakfasts:, the Larch Pine Inn worked relentlessly to increase awareness about their property to the region and remodeled their final bedroom and bathroom to complete their renovation in 2020.
The three awards in the “Rural” category were presented on Wednesday during the Iowa Tourism Conference held in Des Moines.