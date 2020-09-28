Clear Lake vacation rental ordinance void after action earlier this year by legislature
CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake City Council last week amended the city’s ordinance regarding vacation rental permits, but it turns out that the Iowa Legislature passed a law earlier this year voiding such ordinances.
The council in 2017 established an ordinance stating that any residential property, dwelling, or condominium that’s used partially or in full for accommodations or lodging of guests who pay a fee or other compensation for a period of less than a month must be licensed and obtain a permit. The council last Monday approved raising the yearly permit fee from $150 to $500 per location.
City Administrator Scott Flory says what the city didn’t realize before last week’s meeting was that the legislature earlier this year had slipped language into a tax bill that did away with short-term rental ordinances. “We were advised that there was a law that was passed and became effective July 1 that essentially eliminated cities, counties, local governments’ ability to require a permit or a license for these short-term rentals. So essentially the ordinance the city passed two or three years ago is now null and void, and likewise for the permit fee that was approved Monday night obviously is not relevant any longer.”
The city’s ordinance not only dealt with building code issues but also addressed things like parking plans and how complaints were handled. Flory says he’s disappointed the state has taken away some local control on this issue. “We seem to be seeing a lot of that, legislation from Des Moines to local communities now that really usurp local governments abilities to govern the communities that they are elected to serve. We had a couple three, four years ago some citizens that were, at least in their opinions, adversely impacted by some vacation rentals and they had asked the city to put in place some regulations, and it seemed like a really good idea at that time. So we did that, and things seemed to be operating very smoothly between the city and the vacation rental business in the community.”
Flory is not sure why there was a need for the state to intervene on this issue. “I think we had a good program in place, and I think even the vacation rental owners appreciated that it provided a more level playing field for them with other vacation rentals in the community and also in the county as well.”
Flory says he thinks this is the first time he’s dealt with a situation of approving changes to a city law while not knowing the state had passed a bill making the law null and void. “We had checked with some other folks and no one seemed to know anything about it. Our tourism folks down at the Chamber, their lobbying organizations, they seemed to be unaware of this as well. It was part of a pretty broad bill, so it was kind of tucked in there. I just think personally, I don’t think the expectation was that there was going to be a lot of these kind of changes going on in this pandemic year down at the legislature this year.”
Flory adds that he doesn’t feel cities and counties who had these types of ordinances got a chance to discuss with legislators about this issue.
Click here to read the bill dealing with short-term rentals (page 73 of document).