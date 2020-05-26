Clear Lake to start spraying for mosquitoes
CLEAR LAKE — The City of Clear Lake has announced they’ll start spraying for mosquitoes as determined to be necessary.
Spraying will tentatively occur between Monday evening and Saturday morning depending on the weather conditions, including wind speeds not being greater than 10 miles per hour.
City staff will spray starting at 7:00 PM and continue as long as the temperature and wind speeds are at acceptable levels.
Spraying may resume the following morning at 4:00 AM and end at about 7:00 AM. Spraying will continue throughout the summer and fall as long as the mosquito population counts justify the spraying.
The city will also be spraying on the lake’s south shore in the Grand View Point, Bell Harbor, Dodges Point, Whispering Oaks and Camp Tanglefoot areas.
Anyone not wanting the spraying to happen on their property must contact the city’s Operations and Maintenance supervisor Jeremy Korenberg at 357-6135.
Additional information about the city’s mosquito spraying program can be obtained from the city’s website cityofclearlake.com