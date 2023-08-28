Clear Lake teen pleads guilty to drug, weapon charges

CLEAR LAKE — A Clear Lake teen has pleaded guilty after being accused of drug and gun crimes.

18-year-old Kyan Muth was arrested in March after law enforcement said they searched his home and found him in possession of 10 THC vapor cartridges, a rifle, and drug paraphernalia. Muth at the time reportedly told officers he was a regular drug user and sold the THC cartridges for profit. THC is the primary psychoactive ingredient found in marijuana.

Muth as part of a plea agreement recently filed in Cerro Gordo County District Court agreed to plead guilty to one count of intent to deliver marijuana, a Class D felony, as well as being a person ineligible to carry dangerous weapons, a serious misdemeanor.

In exchange for the guilty pleas, prosecutors are recommending deferred judgments on both counts with up to three years probation.

Muth is scheduled to be sentenced on October 9th.