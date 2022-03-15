Clear Lake superintendent not chosen for Indianola job
INDIANOLA — The superintendent of the Clear Lake School District will be staying in Clear Lake for now after another finalist was chosen for the Indianola superintendent position.
Ted Ihns, who currently is the superintendent of the Howard-Winneshiek School District in Cresco since 2017, has been approved by the Indianola School Board as that district’s new superintendent, pending a final background check. Earlier this month, Ihns, Pleasantville superintendent Anthony Aylsworth and Clear Lake superintendent Doug Gee were named as finalists for the job.
Gee has been Clear Lake’s superintendent since 2016.