Clear Lake Seawall restoration to start next week, project will be done earlier than anticipated
CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake Seawall restoration project will get underway next week. The Clear Lake City Council earlier this month approved a contract with TNT Tuckpointing & Building Restoration of Stockton Iowa for $186,930 to make repairs such as chipped stones and mortar to the seawall, which was constructed in 1936. That cost was less than the $250,000 estimate.
City Administrator Scott Flory says during a pre-construction conference last week, TNT officials said they want to get started as soon as possible on the project. “I was very impressed with the contractor. They intend to get started pretty aggressively on the project. Of course, they can’t start until after the Earth Day festivities are completed. The contractor’s intention is to start Monday, April 25th, bring in a couple of crews on it. They hope to have it done around the Memorial Day timeframe, so that’s a very positive, very aggressive schedule. Hopefully it can be done and over with, and a very different looking, much improved looking, seawall project for our visitors and residents to enjoy this summer.”
Flory was happy to hear the project would be done later this spring after the original proposal was that it wouldn’t be completed until next spring. “We had anticipated that the schedule probably would be a lot longer than that, but again, their intention is to get started immediately and bring in a couple of crews and work right away. He mentioned four, 12-hour days as kind of the schedule that they are kind of penciling out. Again, a very experienced contractor. RDG has worked with them on these kind of restoration projects in the past, and certainly endorse their work.”
The city last year approved a contract with RDG Design of Des Moines to assess what work needed to be done on repairing the seawall. The council last night passed a resolution approving the contract and bonds for the project.