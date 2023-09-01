Clear Lake Seawall rededication being held this afternoon

CLEAR LAKE — A ceremony is being held this afternoon at 1 o’clock to rededicate the Seawall in downtown Clear Lake as well as reveal a plaque recognizing the Seawall being placed on the National Register of Historic Places. The city was notified in January of this year that the National Park Service had placed the Seawall on the National Register of Historic Places.

Mayor Nelson Crabb says the Seawall is one of the key icons in Clear Lake. “An inanimate object obviously, but a place where everyone seems to know where it is, and a lot of people simply go there. Lunchtime you go down there and you’ll see car after car after car, pickup truck, whatever it may be, people sitting there or out on the Seawall eating their lunch or plain staring at the lake. It’s a relaxing place to go.”

Crabb thanks a number of people who worked to get the Seawall on the National Register of Historic Places. “Now, through the work of a number of people, from RDG, also Beth Ann Schumacher who heads up our Historical Society here and has done a lot of work on that, as well as Scott Flory and others from the city to make sure this is now on the national historic registry.”

The seawall was constructed in 1936 as a Works Progress Administration project and received its first renovation last year.